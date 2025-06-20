Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Trading Down 10.2% – Should You Sell?

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 378.77 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 386.20 ($5.20). Approximately 3,015,922 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,974,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430.14 ($5.79).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BREE shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 540 ($7.27) to GBX 590 ($7.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 650 ($8.75) to GBX 625 ($8.42) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 446.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 446.02.

In other Breedon Group news, insider James Brotherton sold 43,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.79), for a total value of £187,686.40 ($252,742.26). Also, insider Clive Watson bought 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 431 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,676.51 ($3,604.24). 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

