Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CRO Sells $121,996.06 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CRO Joseph David Mcneil sold 14,302 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $121,996.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 409,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,281.80. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Weave Communications Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $625.87 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.86. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEAV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 29,583 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

