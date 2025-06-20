Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DIS opened at $117.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.87. The stock has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

