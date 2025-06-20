Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 164.7% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after buying an additional 246,000 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 47.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $117.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

