Bobby Riley Sells 4,500 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CEO Bobby Riley sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $126,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,784,814.80. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bobby Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Bobby Riley sold 5,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $157,575.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $418,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Bobby Riley sold 2,681 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $78,204.77.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 2.3%

REPX stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $610.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 207,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 100,891 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

See Also

