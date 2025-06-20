Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Sells $146,975.00 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $146,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,788.35. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $317.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 57.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESNT. Compass Point set a $69.00 target price on Essent Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $69,364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1,272.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 970,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,044,000 after acquiring an additional 900,229 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at $41,084,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,228,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,343,000 after acquiring an additional 700,730 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at $34,060,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Articles

