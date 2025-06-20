Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 59,251 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,588,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $130.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

