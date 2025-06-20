Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,727 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 6.0% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

