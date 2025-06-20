Joy Corso Sells 14,354 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2025

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) insider Joy Corso sold 14,354 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $117,272.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 803,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,728.98. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sprinklr Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of CXM opened at $8.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,552 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXM

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.