Joy Corso Sells 14,354 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Joy Corso sold 14,354 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $117,272.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 803,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,728.98. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sprinklr Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of CXM opened at $8.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,552 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

