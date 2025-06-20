Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sean Compton Sells 850 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Sean Compton sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $140,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,698. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sean Compton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Sean Compton sold 845 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total transaction of $141,326.25.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Sean Compton sold 877 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $152,238.43.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Sean Compton sold 1,088 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $190,976.64.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $166.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.66 and a 12 month high of $191.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,293.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

