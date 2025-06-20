3,462 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $539,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ONEOK by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ONEOK by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,790,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $182,694,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $177,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.42. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.69.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

