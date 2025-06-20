Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Position Trimmed by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,179,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $38,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,972,493.08. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 15,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $1,423,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,843.75. This trade represents a 38.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,596 shares of company stock worth $8,171,433. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.84 and a 12-month high of $111.45.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $355.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

