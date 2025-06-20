Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $251,214.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at $251,685.40. This represents a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,211,164.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,554.85. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.5%

BR stock opened at $237.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.64 and a 12 month high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.93%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

