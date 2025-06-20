United Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,584 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 820.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 336,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 284,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $27.06.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

