iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $230.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $234.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

