Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $487.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

