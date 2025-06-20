United Advisor Group LLC Buys 115 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 64,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.6%

VDE stock opened at $123.88 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $137.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.