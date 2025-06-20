Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Cannell & Spears LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,125,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,467,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,311,000 after buying an additional 6,160,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth $37,187,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 170,333.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Trading Up 4.2%

SharkNinja stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average of $94.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

