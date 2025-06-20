Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 15% – Here’s Why

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 141,299,594 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 58,662,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).
The stock has a market capitalization of £888,958.71, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.20.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
