Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 435,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 329,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. UBS Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.68.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $248.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $188.82 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

