TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 129,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 100,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$5.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.10.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

