Short Interest in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Drops By 27.8%

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 178,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,333,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITI opened at $20.36 on Friday. ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

