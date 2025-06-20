Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Down 27.8% in May

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GAINN opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $25.28.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

