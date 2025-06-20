Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the May 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Shay Capital Llc acquired 44,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $37,915.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,232.40. This represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 375,963 shares of company stock valued at $457,984. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,692 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,279,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 176,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 30,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Trading Down 2.0%

TLYS stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.41. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $6.28.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 46.32% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLYS. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Tilly’s from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tilly’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

