CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 74,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth $4,361,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Everi by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 468,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 301,354 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Everi by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,880,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 405,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Everi Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.22 million. Everi had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,428.75. The trade was a 34.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.