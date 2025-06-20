CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Edison International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Edison International by 814.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after acquiring an additional 199,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $50.51 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.