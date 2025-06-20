CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Innoviva worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Innoviva by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Price Performance

NASDAQ INVA opened at $21.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.48. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Innoviva in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INVA

About Innoviva

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.