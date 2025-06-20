State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,590 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in American International Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,890,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,540,050,000 after purchasing an additional 482,724 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American International Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,964 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,147,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,905,000 after purchasing an additional 461,912 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,446,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $718,013,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -67.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.