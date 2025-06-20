CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 355 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Elefante Mark B acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $373.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Read Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.