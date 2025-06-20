State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,830 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LECO opened at $201.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.66. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.11 and a 1-year high of $222.52. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.40.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

