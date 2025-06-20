State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 120 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,536,000 after purchasing an additional 429,028 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $66,368,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $52,445,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,411,000 after buying an additional 94,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $424.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.69 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

