Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Holdings in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 0.94% of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of BATS:QCON opened at $46.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.59. American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

The American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Convertible index. The fund is actively managed to provide an investment portfolio of US convertible securities, of any credit quality, using a proprietary screening method. QCON was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

