Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 31.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Up 0.0%

RY stock opened at $128.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.04. The company has a market capitalization of $180.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.