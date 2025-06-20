Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $404,000 Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Up 0.2%

SPDN opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $13.36.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

