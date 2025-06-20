Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,275 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,955 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,790,000 after buying an additional 5,556,460 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,771 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,903,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,917,000 after acquiring an additional 40,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,312,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,084,000 after acquiring an additional 123,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average is $78.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

