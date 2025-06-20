SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) Shares Sold by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SEI Select International Equity ETF worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIE opened at $28.69 on Friday. SEI Select International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $619.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Announces Dividend

SEI Select International Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1496 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd.

The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

