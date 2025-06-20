Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,650,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,177,000 after acquiring an additional 44,703 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,107,000 after purchasing an additional 108,293 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,208,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,447,000 after purchasing an additional 777,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,456 shares in the company, valued at $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYV stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $157.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 125.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.24.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

