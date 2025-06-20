ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,505.12. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.92.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $181.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.15%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

