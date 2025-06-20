United Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 94,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.