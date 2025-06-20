ORG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 220.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Irial Finan acquired 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. This trade represents a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of SW opened at $42.38 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SW. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

