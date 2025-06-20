United Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Copart by 1,567.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $47.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.10. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

