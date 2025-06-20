ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 736 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Generac by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $125.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.13.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Generac’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.17.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

