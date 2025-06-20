Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 807 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $307,101,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,686,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,758,000 after purchasing an additional 386,910 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,409,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after buying an additional 357,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

