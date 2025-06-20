United Advisor Group LLC Takes $472,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 40,868.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,161,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094,802 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,337,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,860,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,425,000 after buying an additional 122,412 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,703,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,769,000 after acquiring an additional 329,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.06. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.