Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.84. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $91.41.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

