Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 39,691 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,691 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

