ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $159.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -313.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.18. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $159.44 and a 52-week high of $265.70.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.