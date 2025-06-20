Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH) Receives $274.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Labcorp from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Labcorp

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $261.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.05. Labcorp has a 12 month low of $198.96 and a 12 month high of $264.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Labcorp will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.29%.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,614,818.26. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $175,605.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,314.34. This represents a 12.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,820 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Labcorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Labcorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,722,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,262,817,000 after buying an additional 71,464 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Labcorp by 39.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,220,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,696,000 after acquiring an additional 624,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,255 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,957,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Labcorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,822,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,042,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Labcorp

(Get Free Report

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.