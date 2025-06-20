Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Acquires Shares of 484 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 484 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $448.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $460.09 and a 200-day moving average of $459.66. The company has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.39 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

