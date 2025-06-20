Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $569,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $278.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.24.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $252.42 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

